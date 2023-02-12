in Music News

SZA’s “Kill Bill” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Kill Bill” flies to #7 on this week’s chart.

SZA - Kill Bill video screen | RCA

SZA’s “Kill Bill” continues its impressive run at pop radio. The hit single officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay listing.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Kill Bill” grabs #7 on the new chart. The SZA song received ~10,791 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 1,456 plays.

“Kill Bill,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, was one of two SZA tracks to recently impact the pop format. “Nobody Gets Me,” the other, holds a Top 20 position at pop radio.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

