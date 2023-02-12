SZA’s “Kill Bill” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

SZA’s “Kill Bill” continues its impressive run at pop radio. The hit single officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay listing.
Up four places from last week’s position, “Kill Bill” grabs #7 on the new chart. The SZA song received ~10,791 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 1,456 plays.
“Kill Bill,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, was one of two SZA tracks to recently impact the pop format. “Nobody Gets Me,” the other, holds a Top 20 position at pop radio.
Comments
Loading…