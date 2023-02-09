Evangeline Lilly Appears For Chat On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

To support the upcoming premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” star Evangeline Lilly drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appears for an interview on Thursday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a video chat with Matthew McConaughey, as well as an in-person interview with Jorma Taccone. Later, Lang Lang takes the stage for a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.