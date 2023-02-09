in TV News

Evangeline Lilly Appears For Chat On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

Evangeline Lilly appears on Thursday night’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1796 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Evangeline Lilly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support the upcoming premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” star Evangeline Lilly drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appears for an interview on Thursday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a video chat with Matthew McConaughey, as well as an in-person interview with Jorma Taccone. Later, Lang Lang takes the stage for a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Matthew McConaughey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Evangeline Lilly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Evangeline Lilly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Evangeline Lilly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian/director Jorma Taccone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1796 — Pictured: Musical guest Lang Lang performs on Thursday, February 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

