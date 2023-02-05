Sam Smith & Kim Petras Walk Red Carpet Ahead Of Grammys Performance

Kim Petras and Sam Smith arrive at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Later Sunday evening, Sam Smith and Kim Petras will take the stage to perform their Grammy-nominated smash “Unholy.”
In advance of the performance, the Grammy nominees made their presence felt on the show’s red carpet.
The artists went with striking red outfits, commanding attention as they made their way into the event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which has been dubbed “Music’s Biggest Night.”
CBS and Paramount + will begin broadcasting the show at 8PM ET/5PM PT. First-look photos follow:
cbsGrammyskim petrassam smith
