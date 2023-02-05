Emma Brooks Looks Stunning In Red Dress On Red Carpet At Grammys (Special Look)

Emma Brooks McAllister arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Model and social media star Emma Brooks routinely wows on red carpets, and she did not disappoint at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Emma looked phenomenal in a red dress while arriving at Sunday’s ceremony, which is taking place from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Brooks walked the red carpet with Zack Lugo, who made a statement in his own right at the event.
Trevor Noah hosts this year’s ceremony, which will air at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS. The premiere ceremony is presently underway.
Red carpet photos follow:
