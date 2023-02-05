in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Die For You” officially earns #1 on this week’s pop chart.

Die For You video screenshot | Republic

The Weeknd’s revived “Starboy” single “Die For You” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~17,629 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Die For You” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 710.

“Die For You” first appeared on the aforementioned “Starboy” album, which launched in the fall of 2016. The song received modest attention at rhythmic radio in 2017 but did not make meaningful chart noise at the time.

It ultimately found a second life in the fall of 2021 on social platforms, leading to renewed streaming interest, a music video release, and a release to mainstream radio. The radio campaign wholly pays off with this week’s ascent to #1.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” stays at #2 on the pop chart, as David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls two spots to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one spot to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops one level to #5.

21 savagebebe rexhadavid guettadie for youkim petrasmetro boominsam smithTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

