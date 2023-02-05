The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The Weeknd’s revived “Starboy” single “Die For You” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~17,629 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Die For You” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 710.

“Die For You” first appeared on the aforementioned “Starboy” album, which launched in the fall of 2016. The song received modest attention at rhythmic radio in 2017 but did not make meaningful chart noise at the time.

It ultimately found a second life in the fall of 2021 on social platforms, leading to renewed streaming interest, a music video release, and a release to mainstream radio. The radio campaign wholly pays off with this week’s ascent to #1.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” stays at #2 on the pop chart, as David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls two spots to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one spot to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops one level to #5.