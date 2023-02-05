Doja Cat Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of 65th Grammy Awards (Special Look)

As the Premiere Ceremony rolls on, some of music’s biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the main Grammy Awards ceremony.

That list includes Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, who rocked a black dress on the show’s official red carpet.

Doja Cat is one of many music superstars present for Music’s Biggest Night, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah and air on CBS. The main broadcast begins at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

In support of its broadcast, CBS shared photos from Doja Cat’s turn on the red carpet.