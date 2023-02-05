in TV News

Doja Cat Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of 65th Grammy Awards (Special Look)

The annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday.

Dojo Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As the Premiere Ceremony rolls on, some of music’s biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the main Grammy Awards ceremony.

That list includes Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, who rocked a black dress on the show’s official red carpet.

Doja Cat is one of many music superstars present for Music’s Biggest Night, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah and air on CBS. The main broadcast begins at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

In support of its broadcast, CBS shared photos from Doja Cat’s turn on the red carpet.

Dojo Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Dojo Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Doja Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Doja Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsdoja catGrammys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Emma Brooks Looks Stunning In Red Dress On Red Carpet At Grammys (Special Look)