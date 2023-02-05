Doja Cat Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of 65th Grammy Awards (Special Look)

As the Premiere Ceremony rolls on, some of music’s biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the main Grammy Awards ceremony.
That list includes Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, who rocked a black dress on the show’s official red carpet.
Doja Cat is one of many music superstars present for Music’s Biggest Night, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah and air on CBS. The main broadcast begins at 8PM ET/5PM PT.
In support of its broadcast, CBS shared photos from Doja Cat’s turn on the red carpet.
Dojo Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Dojo Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Doja Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Doja Cat arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments
Loading…