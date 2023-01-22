in Music News

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35,” Lonnie’s “One Night Stand,” Coi Leray’s “Players” Officially Join Top 40 At Pop Radio

“10:35,” “One Night Stand,” and “Players” debut on the pop chart.

Tate McRae and Tiesto - 10:35 press photo by Gleb Osipov, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35,” Lonnie’s “One Night Stand,” and Coi Leray’s “Players” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “10:35” makes this week’s listing at #33. The former dance #1 received 951 pop spins during the January 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 368.

Up eleven places, “One Night Stand” enters the Top 40 at #35. The Lonnie single posted a tracking period play count of 909 (+546).

Played 680 times during the tracking week (+351), “Players” rises eight places to make its Top 40 entry at #40.

