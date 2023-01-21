in Music News

Bizarrap & Shakira Remain #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Miley Cyrus, Taeyang & Jimin Top 3

“BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” stays atop the chart.

Shakira - BZRP Sessions #53 | YouTube video screenshot | The Orchard/Dale Play

After debuting at #1 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Bizarrap & Shakira’s “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53” retains the throne this week.

The music video received a mammoth 101.0 million views during the January 13-19 tracking period, which marked its first full week of release.

A pair of high-profile newcomers claim the chart’s next two spots. Miley Cyrus’ buzzy “Flowers” earns #2 on the Videos Chart with its 53.7 million views, while Taeyang’s “VIBE (featuring Jimin of BTS)” takes #3 with 33.5 million.

— The Bizarrap-Shakira collaboration also keeps at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for views across all eligible uploads. The collaboration received 157.0 million such plays during the tracking period.

“Flowers” starts at #2 on that listing with 90.9 million, while “VIBE” rides a tally of 38.7 million for a #4 debut. Rema & Selena Gomez’s enduring hit “Calm Down” takes #3 (-1) with 43.9 million.

