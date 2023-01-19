in TV News

Meet Me @ The Altar Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The band takes the stage on Thursday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Amid growing buzz, Meet Me @ The Altar takes the stage for a very high-profile television performance.

The band plays during Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance, a big career milestone for Meet Me @ The Altar, closes an episode that also features an interview with Adam Kinzinger.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Show” represents this week’s final new edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. It will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, with the Meet Me @ The Altar performance set to start at around 12:25AM.

CBS’ first-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Adam Kinzinger during Thursday’s January 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

