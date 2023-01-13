Meet Me @ The Altar Scheduled To Perform on January 19 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Before embarking on tour this March, Meet Me @ The Altar will deliver a major television performance.
According to CBS, the act will perform on the Thursday, January 19 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The Meet Me @ The Altar performance will follow host Stephen Colbert’s interview with Adam Kinzinger.
Who else can you expect to see on “Late Show”? Listings for next week’s episodes follow:
Monday, Jan. 16
Hugh Jackman
Performance by Mimi Webb
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Jesse Eisenberg
Atsuko Okatsuka
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Trevor Noah, Host of THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS on CBS
Stephanie Hsu
Thursday, Jan. 19
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Performance by Meet Me @ The Altar
