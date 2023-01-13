in TV News

Meet Me @ The Altar Scheduled To Perform on January 19 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The band will play next Thursday’s “Colbert” episode.

Meet Me @ The Altar - Press Photo by Jonathan Weiner, courtesy of Elektra Music Group Press

Before embarking on tour this March, Meet Me @ The Altar will deliver a major television performance.

According to CBS, the act will perform on the Thursday, January 19 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The Meet Me @ The Altar performance will follow host Stephen Colbert’s interview with Adam Kinzinger.

Who else can you expect to see on “Late Show”? Listings for next week’s episodes follow:

Monday, Jan. 16

Hugh Jackman

Performance by Mimi Webb

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Jesse Eisenberg

Atsuko Okatsuka

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Trevor Noah, Host of THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS on CBS

Stephanie Hsu

Thursday, Jan. 19

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Performance by Meet Me @ The Altar

cbsmeet me @ the altarstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Seal, Fall Out Boy Booked To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes