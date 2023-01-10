“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Looks Fantastic On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

Netflix’s “Wednesday” emerged as a pop culture phenomenon at the end of 2022, and it ended up receiving a Golden Globe nomination for TV Comedy or Musical.

Star Jenna Ortega meanwhile received a Lead Actress nomination for her work on the show, and she is in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Ortega was recently spotted on the red carpet, showcasing her unique and resonant style.

Jerrod Carmichael is hosting Tuesday’s ceremony, which was to commence on NBC at 8PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photos from Ortega’s turn on the red carpet follow: