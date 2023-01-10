in TV News

Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie Connect On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

The star entertainers posed for photos at Tuesday’s event.

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Margot Robbie are all nominees at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Shortly prior to the start, the superstar entertainers connected on the show’s red carpet.

The women all posed for pictures with each other, yielding content that will surely register with their respective fanbases — and entertainment observers at large!

NBC’s broadcast of the 80th Golden Globes ceremony commenced at 8PM ET, and the celebration of the year’s best in TV and film should run through 11PM. The aforementioned shots of Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Margot Robbie follow.

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Selena Gomez arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

golden globesjenna ortegaMargot RobbienbcSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

