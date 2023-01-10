Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie Connect On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Margot Robbie are all nominees at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Shortly prior to the start, the superstar entertainers connected on the show’s red carpet.
The women all posed for pictures with each other, yielding content that will surely register with their respective fanbases — and entertainment observers at large!
NBC’s broadcast of the 80th Golden Globes ceremony commenced at 8PM ET, and the celebration of the year’s best in TV and film should run through 11PM. The aforementioned shots of Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Margot Robbie follow.
