Golden Globes Nominee Anya Taylor-Joy Arrives At Tuesday’s Show (Special Look)

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC)
As the 8PM ET ceremony draws near, some of entertainment’s highest-profile stars are making their way into the Golden Globe Awards.
That guest list includes Anya Taylor-Joy, the Golden Globe-nominated star of “The Menu.”
Anya looked characteristically radiant on the red carpet ahead of Tuesday’s show, which is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the proceedings, which will air on NBC. The network hyped the ceremony by releasing a handful of red carpet photos, including one capturing Anya’s arrival.
