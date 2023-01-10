Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex Appears On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

In support of his new book “Spare,” Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex makes a rare and high-profile television appearance.

Harry appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Harry notably appears as the lone guest on the episode, with America’s most-watched talk show devoting the lion’s share of its broadcast to the eagerly anticipated interview.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the episode’s taping.