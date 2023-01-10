Alvvays Performance Closes Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1774 -- Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
After coverage of the Golden Globes and late local news, NBC will air “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The broadcast features a performance by Alvvays.
The act takes stage in the closing segment of the episode, bringing an end to an episode that also features Giancarlo Esposito and Leslie Jones.
Per an alert from NBC, Alvvays will be performing “Belinda Says.”
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Alvvays performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
alvvaysjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…