Alvvays Performance Closes Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The episode also features Giancarlo Esposito and Leslie Jones.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1774 -- Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

After coverage of the Golden Globes and late local news, NBC will air “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The broadcast features a performance by Alvvays.

The act takes stage in the closing segment of the episode, bringing an end to an episode that also features Giancarlo Esposito and Leslie Jones.

Per an alert from NBC, Alvvays will be performing “Belinda Says.”

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Alvvays performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Leslie Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1774 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Giancarlo Esposito during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

