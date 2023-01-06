Daughtry & Lzzy Hale’s “Separate Ways” Cover Earns #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Sales Chart

Daughtry’s cover of the Journey classic “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” which features fellow star active rock act Lzzy Hale, made a big opening day impact on the US iTunes Store.
The song made its platform debut on Thursday, January 5, and it quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It remains atop the listing as of press time at 1AM ET Friday.
Shania Twain’s “Giddy Up” occupies the runner-up spot, while Luke Grimes’ “No Horse To Ride” follows at #3. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (#4) and Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” (#5) complete the current Top 5.
Comments
Loading…