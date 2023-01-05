in TV News

Antonia Gentry Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Special Look)

The “Ginny & Georgia” star appears on “Jennifer.”

Antonia Gentry on 1/5/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

To support the new season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” actress Antonia Gentry made a noteworthy talk show appearance.

Gentry appeared on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Said interview touched on numerous topics, including her experience auditioning for the show and the importance of featuring mixed race representation. The interview coincided with the second season’s official Netflix launch.

In conjunction with Thursday’s “Jennifer” appearance, the team from the show shared a highlight video from her interview. Photos from the taping also follow.

