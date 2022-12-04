Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Charlieonnafriday, GAYLE & Blackbear Top 30

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” makes another big move on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, blasting into the Top 25. Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” also jumps into that region.
Charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” and GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk” meanwhile secure Top 30 positions.
— Up five places, “Lavender Haze” earns #24 on this week’s listing. The “Midnights” opener received 3,706 spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking week (+1,198).
Played 3,390 times (+162), “Billie Eilish” rises two spots to #25.
The recipient of 2,074 spins (+274), “Enough” climbs two places to #29.
“fmk,” which posted a tracking period play count of 1,560 (+215), rises two spots to #30.
Comments
Loading…