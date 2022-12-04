in Music News

Meghan Trainor, Beyonce Songs Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lewis Capaldi, Rosa Linn Top 20

“Made You Look,” “CUFF IT,” “Forget Me,” and “SNAP” rise on the pop chart.

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look video screenshot | Epic

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” and Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” and Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” concurrently move into the Top 20.

— Played 6,892 times during the November 27-December 3 tracking period (+1,653), “Made You Look” rises five spots to #14 on the official chart.

Up two places, “CUFF IT” earns #15 courtesy of its 6,697 spins (+580).

Credited with 4,424 spins (+229), “Forget Me” enjoys a two-place gain to #19.

“SNAP” also rises two places, in its case ascending to #20 with 4,397 spins (+233).

