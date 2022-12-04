in Music News

Songs By Pink, Beach Weather Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio, Jung Kook, Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares Top 50

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” debut on the pop chart.

P!nk - Never Gonna Not Dance Again video screenshot | RCA

P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

A pair of World Cup songs meanwhile make moves just below the chart, as Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” and Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” score Top 50 rankings.

— Below last week’s chart at #43, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The P!nk song received 742 spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking period (+243).

Up two places, “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” enters the Top 40 at #39. The alternative crossover garnered 736 spins (+112).

— Credited with 421 spins (+313), “Dreamers” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #68 last week.

“Tukoh Taka,” the recipient of 254 spins (+167), rises twenty-three spots to #50.

beach weatherbtsdreamersjung kookmalumamyriam faresnever gonna not dance againnicki minajp!nksex drugs etctukoh taka

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Charlieonnafriday, GAYLE & Blackbear Top 30