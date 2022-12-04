Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall In Love” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

One of the year’s breakout stars within the genre, Bailey Zimmerman earns his first country radio #1 this week.
The artist’s “Fall In Love” rises two spots to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
In addition to ruling for chart points, the Zimmerman single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 27-December 3 tracking period. “Fall In Love” garnered ~8,247 spins (+1,101) and ~34.6 million audience impressions.
Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green),” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week. Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” rises two spots to #3, as Jimmie Allen’s “down home” ascends two spots to #4. Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” concurrently jumps three places to #5.
Comments
One Ping
