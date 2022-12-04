Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic, Urban, and R&B Radio

Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” enjoys a major week at radio, formally rising to #1 on three different airplay charts this week.

The “RENAISSANCE” single ascends three places to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, three places to #1 on the Mediabase urban chart, and two places to #1 on the Mediabase R&B chart.

“CUFF IT” received ~5,578 rhythmic spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 796. Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” (#2, -1), Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” (#3, =), Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” (#4, +1), and YG’s “Toxic” (#5, -3) complete that format’s Top 5.

The Beyoncé hit meanwhile received ~6,116 urban spins (+944). GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow” (#2, =), King Combs’ “Can’t StoP Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” (#3, -2), Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & TEMS)” (#4, +1), and TEMS’ “Free Mind” (#5, -2) also appear in the urban Top 5.

“CUFF IT” earned ~2,244 R&B spins during the official tracking period (+460). Jazmine Sullivan’s “Hurt Me So Good” (#2, =), Diddy’s “Gotta Move On (featuring Bryson Tiller)” (#3, -2), Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (#4, +1), and Ronald Isley & Beyoncé’s “Make Me Say It Again” (#5, -1) accompany “CUFF IT” in the Top 5 at rhythmic.