Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains a convincing #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played ~5,958 times during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, “Anti-Hero” spends a second consecutive week atop the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 298 plays.
Up three places, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” moves into the runner-up spot with ~4,638 spins (+306).
Sia’s “Unstoppable” spends another week at #3, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” stays in the #4 position.
Down three places, Elton John & Britney Spears’ collaborative “Hold Me Closer” takes #5 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.
