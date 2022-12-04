in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Anti-Hero” extends its reign at Hot AC.

Taylor Swift - AntiHero video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains a convincing #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,958 times during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, “Anti-Hero” spends a second consecutive week atop the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 298 plays.

Up three places, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” moves into the runner-up spot with ~4,638 spins (+306).

Sia’s “Unstoppable” spends another week at #3, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” stays in the #4 position.

Down three places, Elton John & Britney Spears’ collaborative “Hold Me Closer” takes #5 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.

anti-herobritney spearsdazyelton johnjaxNicky youresiaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Right now, I have a job outside of an office that pays $345 per hour. My online 9ef2 purchasing management. I made the decision to try (jbd-152) something new because my previous job was so terrible. two years hence. I’m certain that things have improved in 1c1 my life. Look at what.
    .
    .
    I have the ability to ——————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall In Love” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” Reaches Top 2 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Top 10 At Pop Radio