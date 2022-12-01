Grammys Betting Odds: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Also Leads In Record of Year Race; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Next Up

Unwilling to bet against Adele at the 2023 Grammys, oddsmakers list her a favorite or co-favorite for each of the General Field categories for which she is nominated.

Her “30” shares lead odds with Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” in Album of the Year, while her “Easy On Me” registers as favorite for Song of the Year.

“Easy On Me” also leads the way in the Record of the Year race, with BetUS listing the song as an even money favorite for the award. Intuitively, that means a $100 bet on “Easy On Me” would yield $100 in winnings should the song take home the coveted trophy on February 5.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” perceived as one of the strongest challengers in Song of the Year, is also a near-favorite for Record of the Year. Its odds stand at +150 (bet $100 to win $150).

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” is next up at +550 (bet $100 to win $550).

The other nominees are as follows:

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” +850

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” +1000

Brandi Carlile’s “You and Me on the Rock” +1500

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” +2500

Doja Cat’s “Woman” +3300

ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down” +4000

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” +4000