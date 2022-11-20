in TV News

Kenzie Ziegler, Sabrina Carpenter, Karrueche Tran, Becky G Look Great On Red Carpet At AMAs (Special Look)

The red carpet was rich with noteworthy talent.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)

The 2022 American Music Awards broadcast is into its last hour, but ABC continues to share red carpet photos from the event.

The latest batch includes show participants like Mackenzie “Kenzie” Ziegler, Sabrina Carpenter, Karrueche Tran, and Becky G. The four women all routinely look beautiful, and their red carpet styles did nothing to blunt that appeal.

ABC’s broadcast of the American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, recently entered its final hour. Photos from the event are nonetheless expected to keep arriving.

The aforementioned red carpet look follows:

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
BECKY G
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
BECKY G
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
KARRUECHE TRAN
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
KARRUECHE TRAN
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
SABRINA CARPENTER
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
SABRINA CARPENTER
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
SABRINA CARPENTER
2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)

amasamerican music awardsbecky gKarrueche TranKenzie Zieglersabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Chantel Jeffries Wears Stunning Purple Underwear, Hypes Lounge Black Friday In New Instagram Picture

Anitta Celebrates Female Latin Artist Victory In American Music Awards Press Room (Backstage Look)