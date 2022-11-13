in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Anti-Hero” ascends into pop radio’s Top 10.

Taylor Swift - AntiHero video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” makes another big gain at pop radio, ascending into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Anti-Hero” ranks as the pop format’s #9 song for the week.

The “Midnights” single received ~10,671 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,721.

“Anti-Hero,” which concurrently enters the Top 5 at hot adult contemporary radio, represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Anti-Hero” is also charting prominently at adult contemporary, where it maintains its Top 10 standing.

anti-heroTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Secures #1 At Pop Radio