Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” makes another big gain at pop radio, ascending into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Anti-Hero” ranks as the pop format’s #9 song for the week.

The “Midnights” single received ~10,671 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,721.

“Anti-Hero,” which concurrently enters the Top 5 at hot adult contemporary radio, represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Anti-Hero” is also charting prominently at adult contemporary, where it maintains its Top 10 standing.