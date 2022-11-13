in Music News

Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“EDGING” continues its impressive run at alternative radio.

Blink-182 - Edging video screenshot | SME/Lyrical Lemonade

Blink-182’s alternative radio smash “EDGING” continues its strong showing at the format. The single enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“EDGING” received ~2,985 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 264.

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” holds at #2 on the alternative chart, while Paramore’s “This Is Why” rises one spot to #3.

Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

Up one place, Panic! At The Disco’s “Don’t Let The Light Go Out” claims #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

