Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Blink-182’s alternative radio smash “EDGING” continues its strong showing at the format. The single enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“EDGING” received ~2,985 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 264.

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” holds at #2 on the alternative chart, while Paramore’s “This Is Why” rises one spot to #3.

Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

Up one place, Panic! At The Disco’s “Don’t Let The Light Go Out” claims #5 on this week’s chart.