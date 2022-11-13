Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Secures #1 At Pop Radio

Making good on the projection, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Habit” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

“Bad Habit” received ~16,567 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period; the count tops last week’s mark by 1,471.

“Vegas” falls to #2 on this week’s listing, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” jumps from #5 to #3.

Down one place, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” settles for #4. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” concurrently enjoys a two-place gain to #5.