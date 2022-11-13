in Music News

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Secures #1 At Pop Radio

The former rhythmic leader completes its ascent to #1 at the pop format.

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit video screenshot | RCA

Making good on the projection, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Habit” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

“Bad Habit” received ~16,567 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period; the count tops last week’s mark by 1,471.

“Vegas” falls to #2 on this week’s listing, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” jumps from #5 to #3.

Down one place, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” settles for #4. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” concurrently enjoys a two-place gain to #5.

bad habitdoja catkim petrasnicki minajsam smithSteve lacy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

