Katarina Deme Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Throwback Car Pictures On Instagram, Blasts Past 110K LIkes

The model looks absolutely amazing in throwback photos from Singapore.

Katarina Deme looks beautiful in new Instagram post | Via @katarina.deme

Social media sensation Katarina Deme recently visited Singapore with her boyfriend The Kid LAROI, who played the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sunday, the model-influencer shared throwback photos from her visit. As is par for the course with Katarina Deme content, the photos are stunning.

Katarina looks breathtaking in a series of shots within a car, as well as photos outside in the same stunning outfit.

The post amassed over 110K likes in its first hour and appears on track to become a major performer.

The stunning new gallery, as well as other shots of the famously beautiful social creator, follow.

Katarina deme

mm

