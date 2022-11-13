in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Vegas” rises to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

As it cedes its throne at pop radio, Doja Cat’s “Vegas” claims the #1 position at another format. Indeed, the “Elvis” soundtrack single rises one spot to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

“Vegas” received ~5,365 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 539.

Up three places, YG’s “Toxic” moves into the runner-up spot this week.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” climbs one place to #3, as Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” rises two spots to #4.

A three-place rise concurrently lifts Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

