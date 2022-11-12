in TV News

Dove Cameron, Mindy Kaling, Chris Colfer, Giada De Laurentiis Appear On November 17 "Kelly Clarkson Show" (1st Look)

Thursday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” features a very stacked lineup.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J047 -- Pictured: Dove Cameron -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Thursday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features an abundance of noteworthy guests.

Dove Cameron, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Colfer all appear as interview guests on the broadcast. The celebrity guests also interact with each other; an early-look photo shows Kaling congratulating Dove on a recent RIAA plaque for “boyfriend.”

Along with the interview, Dove joins Kelly and fellow guest Giada De Laurentiis for a cooking segment.

The episode will air on the afternoon of November 17; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.

Not featured in the photos, but still set for the broadcast, include a performance by Noah Kahan and a Kelly-Oke cover of “Only Happy When It Rains.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: (l-r) Dove Cameron, Giada De Laurentiis, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: Mindy Kaling — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: Dove Cameron — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: (l-r) Dove Cameron, Giada De Laurentiis — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: (l-r) Dove Cameron, Chris Colfer — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: Chris Colfer — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J047 — Pictured: (l-r) Mindy Kaling, Dove Cameron — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Chris Colferdove cameronGiada De Laurentiismindy kalingthe kelly clarkson show

