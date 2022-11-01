in TV News

Nicole Scherzinger Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Nicole Scherzinger chats with Jennifer Hudson on Tuesday’s episode.

Nicole Scherzinger on 11/1/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

“The Masked Singer” judge and successful entertainer Nicole Scherzinger makes a daytime television appearance Tuesday.

Scherzinger appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Scherzinger reflects on her first job working at Kentucky Kingdom, while answering some hot seat questions from Hudson. The artist also does an impressive of Britney Spears singing the Pussycat Dolls’ classic “Don’t Cha.”

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the specific broadcast time in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from Scherzinger’s appearance.

Nicole Scherzinger on 11/1/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

