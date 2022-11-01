“The Masked Singer” judge and successful entertainer Nicole Scherzinger makes a daytime television appearance Tuesday.
Scherzinger appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Scherzinger reflects on her first job working at Kentucky Kingdom, while answering some hot seat questions from Hudson. The artist also does an impressive of Britney Spears singing the Pussycat Dolls’ classic “Don’t Cha.”
The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the specific broadcast time in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from Scherzinger’s appearance.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Nicole Scherzinger Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…