in Music News

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Sex, Drugs, Etc.” rises to #1 on the alternative radio chart.

Beach Weather - Sex, Drugs, Etc. video screenshot | 8123/Arista

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” climbs to the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The single earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,434 spins. The count reflects a 271-spin gain over last week’s mark.

Up two places, Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” claims #2. “Cracker Island” garnered ~2,189 plays during the October 16-22 tracking period (+143).

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” falls from #1 to #3, as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” drops from #2 to #4.

Up a whopping fifteen places, blink-182’s just-released “EDGING” already claims #5 on the chart.

beach weatherblink-182death cab for cutiegorillazred hot chili pepperssex drugs etcthundercat

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Sia’s “Unstoppable” Secures 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio