Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” climbs to the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The single earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,434 spins. The count reflects a 271-spin gain over last week’s mark.

Up two places, Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” claims #2. “Cracker Island” garnered ~2,189 plays during the October 16-22 tracking period (+143).

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” falls from #1 to #3, as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” drops from #2 to #4.

Up a whopping fifteen places, blink-182’s just-released “EDGING” already claims #5 on the chart.