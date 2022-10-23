in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

“I’m Good” reaches another milestone on the pop radio chart.

Bebe Rexha in I'm Good | Video screenshot | Warner Music

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” continues its very good run at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“I’m Good” received ~8,893 spins during the October 16-22 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,013, and sends “I’m Good” up two places to #10 on this week’s chart.

“I’m Good” is the only new addition to pop radio’s Top 10.

The collaboration is also faring well at other radio formats; it rises to #6 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, while securing a Top 20 position at the hot adult contemporary format.

