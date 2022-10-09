in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Harry Styles now has three songs in the Top 10.

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant Audio Video screenshot | Columbia/YouTube

Harry Styles’ superb pop radio run continues, as the artist scores a new Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, the artist’s “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” earns #10 on the listing. The “Harry’s House” single scored ~8,332 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 862 from last week.

With “Sushi” at #10, Styles now has three songs inside the active Top 10. “As It Was” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, while “Late Night Talking” drops two spots to #8.

Both “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” are previous chart-toppers.

