Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Harry Styles’ superb pop radio run continues, as the artist scores a new Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up one place, the artist’s “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” earns #10 on the listing. The “Harry’s House” single scored ~8,332 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 862 from last week.
With “Sushi” at #10, Styles now has three songs inside the active Top 10. “As It Was” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, while “Late Night Talking” drops two spots to #8.
Both “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” are previous chart-toppers.
Comments
Working from home on extremely simple and easy online jobs, I already make an extra $43K or more each month. I actually generated $35K in housing gains last month, which are frequently no longer inheritable. Join this project right (aps-31) away to start raising your online revenue by learning the possible strategy that is being supplied.
Website———>———>———>———>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/
Loading…