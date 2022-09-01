Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Trending Toward #1 On Pop Radio Chart

As we approach the latter phase of the August 28-September 3 pop radio tracking period, it looks like one Columbia Records-backed song will cede the throne to another.

After a three-week reign, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” may fall from the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” would correspondingly rise to #1, giving the artist his fourth #1 and second from the new “Harry’s House” album.

“Late Night Talking” received 10,318 spins during the first four days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 2% and yielding the #1 spot on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. “Sunroof” is a close #2 with 10,244 spins (-2%).

Because it has the lead and momentum advantage, “Late Night Talking” should be able to retain its #1 spot through the close of tracking. The close proximity of the race, however, provides caution against making any guarantee.

The official chart will go to print on Sunday.