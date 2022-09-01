Blake Shelton, Gigi Hadid Confirmed For September 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Country superstar and veteran “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton has booked his next “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance.
According to NBC, Shelton will be the lead interview guest on the Thursday, September 8 broadcast. Shelton will also close the show with a musical performance.
The Shelton interview and performance will bookend an appearance by Gigi Hadid, who is also set to chat with “Fallon” on the episode.
Currently on a late summer hiatus, “Fallon” commences its 2022-23 season on September 6. Updated listings follow:
Thursday, September 1: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. (OAD 8/2/22)
Friday, September 2: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. (OAD 8/10/22)
Monday, September 5: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a performance from A Strange Loop. (OAD 6/27/22)
Tuesday, September 6: Guests include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Offset, Matthew Berry and musical guest Offset. Show #1703
Wednesday, September 7: Guests include Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres and musical guest FLETCHER. Show #1704
Thursday, September 8: Guests include Blake Shelton, Gigi Hadid and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #1705
Comments
Loading…