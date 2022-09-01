in TV News

Gwen Stefani Listed For September 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Gwen Stefani will be the episode’s lead interview guest.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 888 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani on September 24th, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

On the same night her rival “The Voice” coach, fellow music superstar and husband Blake Shelton appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gwen Stefani will visit a different late-night talk show.

Stefani will appear as the lead guest on the September 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The September 8 “Late Night” will also feature an appearance by Grant Morrison; Raghav Mehrotra will additionally be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, September 1: Guests Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea (Nope). Andrew Marshall sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/22)

Friday, September 2: Guests Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Kesha (Conjuring Kesha) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks). Jonathan Ulman sits in the with 8G Band. (OAD 6/28/22)

Monday September 5: Guests LL COOL J (Rock The Bells Festival) and Cristin Milioti (The Resort). Giulliana Merello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/4/22)

Tuesday, September 6: Guests Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Thursday Night Football). Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1325.

Wednesday, September 7: Guests Danny DeVito (Little Demon) and Tegan and Sara (Performance: “Yellow”, Album: Crybaby. Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1326.

Thursday, September 8: Guests Gwen Stefani (The Voice) and Grant Morrison (Luda). Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1327.

gwen stefani

