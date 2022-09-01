Gwen Stefani Listed For September 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

On the same night her rival “The Voice” coach, fellow music superstar and husband Blake Shelton appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gwen Stefani will visit a different late-night talk show.

Stefani will appear as the lead guest on the September 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The September 8 “Late Night” will also feature an appearance by Grant Morrison; Raghav Mehrotra will additionally be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, September 1: Guests Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea (Nope). Andrew Marshall sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/22)

Friday, September 2: Guests Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Kesha (Conjuring Kesha) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks). Jonathan Ulman sits in the with 8G Band. (OAD 6/28/22)

Monday September 5: Guests LL COOL J (Rock The Bells Festival) and Cristin Milioti (The Resort). Giulliana Merello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/4/22)

Tuesday, September 6: Guests Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Thursday Night Football). Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1325.

Wednesday, September 7: Guests Danny DeVito (Little Demon) and Tegan and Sara (Performance: “Yellow”, Album: Crybaby. Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1326.

Thursday, September 8: Guests Gwen Stefani (The Voice) and Grant Morrison (Luda). Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1327.