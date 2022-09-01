in TV News

Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend Appear In Photoshoot For New Season Of “The Voice”

NBC has officially commenced its promotional campaign.

THE VOICE -- Season: 22 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Earlier this week, NBC shared key art for the new season of “The Voice,” featuring coaches Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Thursday, NBC continued its promotional campaign by offering individual photos of each coach, as well as new shots of the foursome.

The photos precede the September 19 premiere of the 22nd season. Of the coaches, Shelton is the only to have appeared in all previous seasons. Legend has, however, appeared since season 16.

Gwen is returning for the first time since season 19, while Cabello is making her coaching debut.

The new photos follow.

THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: Gwen Stefani — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
THE VOICE — Season: 22 — Pictured: Camila Cabello — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

