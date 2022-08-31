in TV News

FLETCHER Scheduled To Perform On September 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will support the release of “Girl Of My Dreams.”

FLETCHER on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In early 2019, FLETCHER performed her breakthrough radio single “Undrunk” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, the acclaimed artist will support another milestone release on the popular talk show.

NBC confirms that FLETCHER will take the stage on the September 7 edition of the flagship late-night program. Coming as single “Becky’s So Hot” climbs the mainstream radio chart, the performance precedes the September 16 release of her debut full-length album “Girl Of My Dreams.”

Prior to the FLETCHER performance, the September 7 “Fallon” will feature appearances by Susan Sarandon and Julio Torres. Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, August 31: Guests include Jane Fonda, Joe Keery and musical guest Alex G. (OAD 7/18/22)

Thursday, September 1: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. (OAD 8/2/22)

Friday, September 2: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. (OAD 8/10/22)

Monday, September 5: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a performance from A Strange Loop. (OAD 6/27/22)

Tuesday, September 6: Guests include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Offset, Matthew Berry and musical guest Offset.

Wednesday, September 7: Guests include Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres and musical guest FLETCHER.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

