In early 2019, FLETCHER performed her breakthrough radio single “Undrunk” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Next week, the acclaimed artist will support another milestone release on the popular talk show.
NBC confirms that FLETCHER will take the stage on the September 7 edition of the flagship late-night program. Coming as single “Becky’s So Hot” climbs the mainstream radio chart, the performance precedes the September 16 release of her debut full-length album “Girl Of My Dreams.”
Prior to the FLETCHER performance, the September 7 “Fallon” will feature appearances by Susan Sarandon and Julio Torres. Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, August 31: Guests include Jane Fonda, Joe Keery and musical guest Alex G. (OAD 7/18/22)
Thursday, September 1: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. (OAD 8/2/22)
Friday, September 2: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. (OAD 8/10/22)
Monday, September 5: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a performance from A Strange Loop. (OAD 6/27/22)
Tuesday, September 6: Guests include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Offset, Matthew Berry and musical guest Offset.
Wednesday, September 7: Guests include Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres and musical guest FLETCHER.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:FLETCHER Scheduled To Perform On September 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – KDRM Radio
Loading…