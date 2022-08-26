Madison Beer Starts New Chapter, Maintains Flair For Riveting Music On New Song “Dangerous”

In her own words, “Dangerous” marks the start of a new phase in Madison Beer’s artistic journey.

“Dangerous is the start of a more honest, vulnerable and mature chapter,” says Beer. “It’s about accepting that some situations didn’t pan out the way you imagined. And it’s about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship. I’m really excited for fans to hear this new side and hope they love it as much as I do!”

But while it may represent a new chapter the artist, it is by no means an unsettling artistic departure. “Dangerous” instead represents a tasteful evolution of Beer’s signature approach to ballads, blending her powerhouse, hauntingly beautiful voice with the engaging melodies and striking lyrics for which she has become known. Precise yet breathtaking production elevates the work into an engrossing musical experience.

The new song, which hit digital platforms at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, is yet another reminder that Madison Beer is one of pop music’s most emotionally resonant and talented artists. She is someone who simultaneously showcases undeniable vocal skill and irreplaceable authenticity. And the work is not going unnoticed by audiences.

Even without traditional radio or promotional support, her breathtaking single “Selfish” attained platinum status and blasted past the 250 million stream mark on Spotify. Her similarly spectacular “Reckless,” which only received a radio look after proving itself digitally, is also closing in on the 250 million mark.

According to an Epic press release, “Reckless” will join “Dangerous” on Beer’s next album project.