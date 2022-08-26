Although the other major late-night talk shows will be on hiatus this coming week, CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will be producing original episodes.
The August 30 edition will feature Sabrina Carpenter.
CBS confirms that Carpenter, who is fresh off the release of her acclaimed album “Emails I Can’t Send,” will perform on that night’s edition of “Corden.” The episode will also feature a discussion with Guy Fieri and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
A complete look at upcoming “Corden” listings follows:
Monday, August 29
Heidi Klum; David LaChapelle; stand-up comedy performance by Ian Karmel (n)
Tuesday, August 30
Guy Fieri; Kirby Howell-Baptiste; musical performance by Sabrina Carpenter (n)
Wednesday, August 31
Christin Milioti; musical performance by Franz Ferdinand (n)
Thursday, September 1
Terry Crews; Ken Jeong; musical performance by Amanda Shires (n)
Friday, September 2
Jessica Biel; David Spade; musical performance by Bastille (OAD: 5/11/22)
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled For Performance On August 30 “Late Late Show With James Corden” – KDRM Radio
Loading…