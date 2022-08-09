Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson, Lauren Spencer-Smith Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

In its posts about the lineup for Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Headline Planet referred to the lineup as “stacked.”

The label is sensible in this case. The episode features three noteworthy interviewees, as well as an eagerly anticipated musical performance.

Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, and Sofia Carson all chat with Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s broadcast. Later, vocal powerhouse Lauren Spencer-Smith takes the stage to perform.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.