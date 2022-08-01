Lauren Spencer-Smith Scheduled To Perform “Narcissist” On August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lauren Spencer-Smith finally has a new date for her “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also has a new song to perform on the show.

According to NBC, the artist will perform on the August 8 edition of the late-night talk show. The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza.

Spencer-Smith’s Island and Republic Records representatives, meanwhile, add that she will perform her new song “Narcissist.” The track launched this past week, continuing her streak of releasing songs with an instantly identifiable songwriting style — and undeniably powerful vocals.

