Rhea Seehorn Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1321 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Six days removed from receiving a pair of Emmy nominations, including one for her masterful work on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Rhea Seehorn appears for a late-night television interview.
The actress visits as the lead guest on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
In addition to the interview with Seehorn, Monday’s episode features a chat with Jeremy Allen White. Art Cruz also appears, joining The 8G Band for a week-long residency.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “Late Night” will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping follow:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1321 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
