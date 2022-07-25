in TV News

Rhea Seehorn Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

The “Better Call Saul” actress appears on “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1321 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Six days removed from receiving a pair of Emmy nominations, including one for her masterful work on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Rhea Seehorn appears for a late-night television interview.

The actress visits as the lead guest on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

In addition to the interview with Seehorn, Monday’s episode features a chat with Jeremy Allen White. Art Cruz also appears, joining The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “Late Night” will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1321 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jeremy Allen White during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1321 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1321 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1321 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rhea Seehorn during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

