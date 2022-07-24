in Music News

Maneskin’s “SUPERMODEL” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“SUPERMODEL” is the new #1 song at alternative radio.

MANESKIN - Supermodel video screenshot | Epic/SME

Måneskin’s “SUPERMODEL” unsurprisingly rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,541 times during the July 17-23 tracking period, “SUPERMODEL” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 189 plays.

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance,” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2. The former two-week #1 received ~2,278 spins during the most recent tracking period (-108).

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” holds at #3, as the band’s “Enemy” stays in the #4 spot. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” retains its #5 ranking.

