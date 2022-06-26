The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” and Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” officially earn Top 10 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up three places, “Thousand Miles” earns #8 this week. The “STAY” follow-up posted a play count of ~9,057 during the June 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 258.
“Late Night Talking,” consistently one of the greatest airplay gainers since its release, rises four places to #10. The “Harry’s House” single received ~8,766 tracking period spins (+1,457).
“Late Night Talking” joins the #2-ranked “As It Was” to become Styles’ second single in the active Top 10.
