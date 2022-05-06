Sophie Turner Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Sophie Turner, who last appeared in the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” studio in the spring of 2019, makes her return to the program Friday night.

Turner appears as the episode’s lead interview guest, joining host Jimmy Fallon for an eagerly anticipated chat.

In addition to the Sophie Turner interview, the broadcast features chats with Tom Pelphrey and Moses Storm. Storm additionally takes the stage to deliver some stand-up comedy.

Friday’s “Fallon” also features a Kentucky Derby-themed “Puppy Predictors” segment.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: