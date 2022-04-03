Olivia Rodrigo Walks Grammy Awards Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance (Special Look)

A nominee in all “Big Four” categories and a performer, Olivia Rodrigo is set to have a major night at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Ahead of the key chapter in her career, the artist made her presence felt on the show’s red carpet.
Rodrigo walked the MGM Grand Garden Arena’s arrival circuit in a black number, making the waves she routinely does when arriving at a major event.
CBS is handling broadcasting duties for this year’s show, which is airing about two months later than it typically would. Said network shared red carpet photos from Rodrigo’s arrival:
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
