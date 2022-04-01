J Balvin, Maria Becerra Rehearse For Grammy Awards Performance (Special Look)

J Balvin & María Becerra during rehearsals at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Delayed from the usual winter ceremony date, the 2022 Grammy Awards will finally take place in Las Vegas this coming Sunday.
Ahead of the big night, some of the confirmed performers have been taking the stage at official rehearsal sessions.
That list includes J Balvin and Maria Becerra, who will be performing together at the upcoming event. In addition to their rehearsal, the artists took part in backstage interview sessions with media.
CBS, which is handling the 8PM ET broadcast this Sunday, shared photos from J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s preparation. Those photos follow:
